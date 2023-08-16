Woodward Dream Cruise, Comic Cosplay Convention, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

article

It's Dream Cruise weekend, but there's more than just the cruise happening. Here's what's going on:

Woodward Dream Cruise

Saturday, Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Woodward Avenue in Oakland County

Hot rods, classic rides, and muscle cars will pack Woodward Avenue for this annual tradition.

Though the event is Saturday, many of the cities along the route start the celebration Friday with other activities ahead of the Dream Cruise.

Learn more.

Grosse Pointe Art Fair

Saturday, Aug. 19 and Sunday, Aug. 20

Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores

Find handmade jewelry, paintings, and more during this juried fine art and fine artisan fair at the new visitor center at the historic Ford Estate in Grosse Pointe Shores.

Admission is $7 for nonmember adults, $5 for nonmember children 6-12, and free for children 5 and younger. Members get free entry.

Learn more and get tickets.

Canterbury Comic Cosplay Convention

Saturday, Aug. 19 and Sunday, Aug. 20

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

This weekend is dedicated to pop culture, including cosplay, comics, collectibles, and more.

Meet Butch Patrick, Darren McCarty, and other celebrity guests, too.

Tickets are $35 for adults and $10 for children. Photo ops are extra.

Get tickets.

Dog Days of Summer

Saturday, Aug. 19 from noon to 3 p.m.

DNR Outdoor Adventure Center in Detroit

Bring your four-legged friend for games, agility runs, frisbee toss, hikes, and water games. A doggie photo station and swimming pools will be available.

This event is free. Dogs must be on a leash and up-to-date on vaccines.

Learn more.

Sensory-friendly carnival

Sunday, Aug. 20 from noon to 4 p.m.

Adat Shalom Synagogue in Farmington Hills

This carnival hosted by JARC is for people with developmental disabilities and sensory sensitivities. It is designed to provide fun in an environment that is less crowded and stimulating than carnivals tend to be. This event is only open to people with disabilities and their families.

Those with developmental disabilities and their caregivers are invited to attend the event for free and tickets for family members can be purchased for $20 per individual or $50 per family.

Get tickets.

Friday Nights Downtown Music Series

Friday, Aug. 18 from 7-8:30 p.m.

Riverside Park in Auburn Hills

Merge will perform for free at Knight Amphitheater in Auburn Hills.

Weekly concerts are scheduled Friday nights through Aug. 25.