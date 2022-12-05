St. Clair Shores woman who plays Powerball regularly wins $150,000 from Michigan Lottery

A St. Clair Shores woman finally won a big prize from the Powerball after regularly playing the Michigan Lottery game.

"I play Powerball regularly and have always dreamt of winning big," Joyce Ewald said. "When I checked the numbers online after the drawing and saw I’d won a $150,000 prize, I was in complete shock. Winning is such a wonderful feeling!"

The 70-year-old winner matched four white balls in the Nov. 5 drawing. Her original $50,000 prize was multiplied by the Power Play, upping the prize to $150,000.

Ewald said she plans to save the money.