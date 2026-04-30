Stab victim crashes after fleeing attacker in Metro Detroit

The Brief A woman was hospitalized with stab wounds after she got in a fight with another woman in Southfield. Both individuals share children with the same man. It's unclear what they were fighting about. The suspect was also arrested.



A woman crashed her car into a metal gate after fleeing an assault when another woman stabbed her twice.

Both the victim and suspect in the assault have children with the same man, though the details of the fight between the two parties has not been disclosed.

The latest:

A 28-year-old woman is expected to recover after being stabbed twice by another woman after police say the two got into a fight about the father of the children.

The victim underwent surgery and is now in stable condition after the assault, which took place on Providence Drive outside the Oxley Apartments.

Law enforcement said both women were in separate vehicles and had planned to visit the father of their children, who lives nearby.

At some point, both noticed one another and pulled over at the residence and a fight ensued. After the victim was stabbed, she jumped in her SUV and fled. She crashed nearby, striking a tree and airbags were deployed.

The 24-year-old suspect was also arrested after traveling to a home in Detroit.

What they're saying:

"What stands out the most is you typically don’t have women in these physical engagements that lead to this type of serious injuries. As chief Barren always eloquently puts it, weapons, firearms, knives, any of those type of things will get you into far more trouble than they get you out of," said deputy chief Aaron Huguley. "So we want people to use their conflict resolution skills that we learn at a young age, carried on until now and use them so we have more peaceful outcomes."

What's next:

The suspect could be arraigned as soon as Friday.