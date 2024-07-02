Star adaptive golfer from Rochester Hills on brink of competing for national title

A Rochester Hills man has an inspiring story to share after overcoming physical obstacles and achieving sports success.

Jimmy Moceri was critically injured in a car accident leaving him partially paralyzed - but he's now on the brink of competing in a national adaptive golf championship.

"It’s mostly you against yourself to be honest," he said.

Moceri is a rising star in the world of adaptive golf.

"All three tournaments I’ve done, I’ve been top 10," he said. "I’ve been competing with them really well so it’s been a great time."

FOX 2 met up with Jimmy Moceri at Cherry Creek Golf Course in Shelby Township as he prepares for the US Adaptive Open where he will compete against the top adaptive golfers in the country.

"I’ve seen so many amazing golfers that lost their leg, lost their arm, or born with cerebral palsy - you name it," Moceri said. "I’ve seen some really good golfers. It's pretty amazing - even though I’m one of the athletes like, wow - they are really good."

Moceri is paralyzed from the waste down after a car accident 18 years ago. He was a gifted athlete before the crash, and now he is determined not to let his disability get in the way of living a full life.

"Just to get out there and try different things it’s amazing to see all the avenues and all the things you can do after a traumatic injury of any sort," he said.

As he continues to advance in his sport — Moceri is looking for partnerships and sponsors.

"Unfortunately, golf is pretty expensive, this unit is very expensive, the golf clubs are very expensive," he said. "Unfortunately it’s not cheap, but I definitely love doing it - so I’m looking for help with that stuff."

If you would like to donate to help Moceri, CLICK HERE for his GoFundMe link.



