Stars of 'Bargain Block' hold 2nd Festival of the Arts June 22 in NW Detroit

The First Festival of the Arts was a huge success - featuring the cast of "Bargain Block."

It was held outside their warehouse/art studio/retail store on Grand River - called NINE Design. A juried show - it featured a variety of talented artists, demonstrations, food and drink - and now, it's back again this year.

"Last year we were pretty blown away by the quality of the art and I'm sure this year will be no different," said Evan Thomas of Bargain Block.

Plus, there will be demonstrations - Keith Bynum will be working more on that mural he started last summer.

"The mural continues - phase one is rapidly wrapping up - phase two will begin on Saturday," said Bynum. "We also have some demonstrations in the shop, we've got some discussions on homeownership opportunities."

Learn about DIY projects for your house, and check out the variety of ceramics, sculpture, painting, jewelry and more.

"Just about anything you can imagine for a fun day out - it will be warm but we'll have cool drinks and lot of nice spaces to cool off," Bynum said.

"You can get beer and wine - there will be food and of course lots of awesome art to look at and hopefully buy," Thomas said.

The art festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Grand River and McNichols on Detroit's west side.

For more information CLICK HERE.