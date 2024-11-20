Start your engines: Detroit Grand Prix, IndyCar come to FOX 2 in 2025



FOX Sports is your new home for IndyCar racing in 2025 with all 17 races, including the Indianapolis 500 and the Detroit Grand Prix right here on FOX 2.

The big announcement including that the Detroit Grand Prix's new home will be FOX 2 came Tuesday night.

"To have that place a common place to go to every single week, and here in Detroit, is going to be epic for this sport," said Bud Denker, chairman of the Detroit Grand Prix.

Two-time defending Indy 500 champ Josef Newgarden was in Detroit and talked about FOX Sports.

"FOX covers the big sports, whether it's the Super Bowl or it's, you know, the Daytona 500 to start the year," he said. "Now they're going to have the Indianapolis 500, the biggest race in the world. We want to leverage them and their expertise, I mean, they are sports people."

And in this city, it's all about the cars. Even the FOX 2 Detroit logo will now be featured on a car.

Newgarden is a Team Penske driver and knows the car connection to The Motor City and the Detroit Grand Prix.

"It's our backyard," he said. "Whether it's the Penske Corporation or one of our partners in Astemo or it's General Motors. You know, we always want to show up and do well here. It's kind of like our home turf. You know, like for your Lions, when they're at home, they want to perform well.

"So there's a lot of pressure that comes off the Indianapolis 500 - our biggest race of the year - and then you've got to perform immediately again (one week later in Detroit). So I like the pressure and I love the city."

The Detroit Grand Prix is on June 1st. More than half the crowd can watch for free.

"We want to make the riverfront inclusive, we want to make the straightaways inclusive," Denker said. "You're going to see more free opportunities here - more concerts as well - that you saw last year. It's all about the fan experience. we're going to have it even bigger this year."

And it's all right here on FOX 2. IndyCar 2025.