Starting mid-week the heat gets turned up in the 90s

Hello gang, heat and humidity are building up in the region by mid-week, which will also bring some storm chances.

Canadian smoke will also be back over the area with Air Quality concerns. But the heat is the real story - with daytime highs topping out in the lower 90s Thursday and Friday.

For the rest of Monday evening and overnight - a few spotty evening thundershowers. It will be very mild with a low of 65.

Tuesday: Hazy and humid with a high of 87.

Wednesday: Very warm and humid spotty thunderstorms with a high of 89.

Thursday: Hazy, hot and humid with a high of 91.

Friday: Very warm and humid with spotty thunderstorms and a high of 91.

The weekend ahead is not as hot with temps beginning to decrease.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, shower chance and not as hot with a high of 85.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. It will be pleasant with a high 82 - and temps next Monday in the high 70s.

ENJOY,

-Luterman



