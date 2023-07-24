Starting mid-week the heat gets turned up in the 90s
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Hello gang, heat and humidity are building up in the region by mid-week, which will also bring some storm chances.
Canadian smoke will also be back over the area with Air Quality concerns. But the heat is the real story - with daytime highs topping out in the lower 90s Thursday and Friday.
For the rest of Monday evening and overnight - a few spotty evening thundershowers. It will be very mild with a low of 65.
Tuesday: Hazy and humid with a high of 87.
Wednesday: Very warm and humid spotty thunderstorms with a high of 89.
Thursday: Hazy, hot and humid with a high of 91.
Friday: Very warm and humid with spotty thunderstorms and a high of 91.
The weekend ahead is not as hot with temps beginning to decrease.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, shower chance and not as hot with a high of 85.
Sunday: Sun and clouds. It will be pleasant with a high 82 - and temps next Monday in the high 70s.
ENJOY,
-Luterman