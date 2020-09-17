State fines 19 Michigan businesses more than $50,000 for workplace safety violations

Nineteen Michigan businesses were cited by the state for workplace violations related to COVID-19 safety protocols, adding up to more than $50,000 in fines.

From home remodelers and tire stores, to produce packing facilities, construction retailers, and even an animal hospital, businesses from around the state were subject to thousands of dollars in penalties.

Many of the businesses failed to require social distancing and masks within the stores where both are mandated by state law.

“The MIOSHA investigations determined that these employers were not taking precautions to protect employees and their communities from the spread of COVID-19,” MIOSHA Director Bart Pickelman said in a statement. “Failure to follow guidelines puts everyone at risk and these citations are meant to reiterate the employer’s responsibility to protect their employees.”

Months after the mandate of social distancing and mask-wearing rules went into effect, the state's Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been bolstering efforts to correct infractions where they find them.

The group announced more than $33,000 in fines had been handed out last August.

"Deficiencies included a lack of health screenings, face coverings, employee training, cleaning measures and overall preparedness plans," read the release from MIOSHA.

Businesses that fail to follow the rules can be fined up to $7,000. Any that are cited will have 15 working days to make corrections.

The businesses fined are listed below: