State GOP chair on indictment: Today it's President Trump, tomorrow it's you

Local and state Republicans have plenty to say about Thursday's indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Kristina Karamo, chair of the Michigan Republican Party reacted to the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

"Today it’s President Trump. Tomorrow it’s you," she said.

She says his supporters in Michigan are not wavering and sees the incoming charges that follow a probe into to hush money payments made to women on Trump’s behalf, as the use of government as a weapon.

"Irrespective of how people feel about President Trump or whether they want to support him, that’s not the point," she said. "It’s the weaponization of our government against citizens and when you have a District Attorney who’s made it a point to target one individual, and to stretch a potential misdemeanor which is weak - a very weak claim, to then try to turn it into a felony, and find a reason to arrest someone. And (he's) purely politically motivated, it should concern every person in America."

In the meantime, many on the Democratic side of Michigan politics are taking a wait-and-see approach. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell issued a statement on her Twitter page saying quote:

"All Americans deserve and are entitled to equal justice under the law," she wrote. "And I implore everyone to remain calm and peaceful. We are a nation of laws and due process, and now our judicial system will do its job."

The Michigan Conservative Coalition has already endorsed Trump’s 2024 bid, and they say this unprecedented criminal charging of a former president, sets a bad precedent.

"Nixon was going to jail, Reagan was going to jail for Iran Contra, Bush was going to jail, Obama was going to go to jail, Clinton was going to jail," WHO said. "Clinton’s wife was going to go to jail. After a while, I think it’s like the boy who cried wolf. I think we’ve all had enough of it."

Most state Democrats are staying silent for now.



