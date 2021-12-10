State hosting virtual town halls to explain Michigan auto insurance law changes

Michigan is providing free virtual town halls to explain auto insurance law changes to drivers.

The town halls also give drivers a chance to ask questions.

The law changes brought different choices for coverage, as well as an amnesty period that allows uninsured drivers to get insurance without penalties if they apply before Jan. 1, 2022.

Auto insurance reform that was signed into law in 2019 has gone into effect in 2020 and this summer.

The town halls are at 6 p.m. Dec. 14 and noon Dec. 15.