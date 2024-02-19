State of Michigan asks for volunteers to help house migrants

The Office of Global Michigan is looking for resident volunteers to house migrants in their homes and help integrate them into US society.

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Development says residents who participate must make a 90-day commitment. As part of the refugee support program, residents are asked to help with relocation needs due to the border crisis, and make a home in the state.

Residents are asked to meet the person or family at the airport, helping find housing, enroll children in school, and help with finding employment for adults as part of the Welcome Corps.

"The Office of Global Michigan’s goal is to make Michigan the home for opportunity for our immigrant, refugee and ethnic communities," said Poppy Hernandez, Michigan’s Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer and Director of the Office of Global Michigan. "With expanded refugee resettlement pathways, everyday Michiganders can provide refuge and build a state where people are welcomed with open arms."

Other ways to help sponsor an individual or family through the CHNV program for Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan, or Venezuelan Nationals. Residents can also sponsor an individual or family from Ukraine.

Also available is Michigan's Ambassadors and Allies program - "become an ambassador and share your sponsorship experience in the community," while "allies and recruiters can support by being welcoming, recruiting, volunteering, donating, or mentoring refugees."

The state of Michigan is also allowing residents to make donations for housing, legal services, interpretation, and education for K-12 children.

Photo art: Michigan.gov







