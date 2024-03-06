State of the Union 2024: Roop Raj speaks with Michigan leaders ahead of address

President Joe Biden will give a pivotal State of the Union speech tomorrow and FOX 2's Roop Raj is in Washington D.C. right now, speaking with our nation's leaders about the issues that matter most to Michigan voters.

Watch Roop's live reports from Washington DC tonight at 5 and 6 p.m. in the live player above.

The State of the Union is 9 p.m. Thursday, and it's a critical chance for Biden to win over any Americans who have concerns about his age or flashpoint policies of immigration, the war in Gaza, and the economy.

Roop Raj spoke to state leaders in D.C. like US Reps. Elissa Slotkin (D) and John James (R) and US Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D) – getting their thoughts about the president's upcoming address.

FOX 2 Detroit is the only Michigan TV station invited to attend a summit at the White House ahead of the State of the Union address.