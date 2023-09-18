Expand / Collapse search

State park photo ambassadors needed to capture Michigan's beauty

By Amber Ainsworth
(FOX 2) - Want to capture Michigan's beauty and have your work shared?

The Department of Natural Resources is seeking applications for 2024 state park photo ambassadors. 

Photo ambassadors take photos of Michigan's outdoors that are shared on state park social media pages. Ambassadors also have the chance for their photos to be used in DNR promotions.

The role also includes sharing stories about your state park experiences and encouraging people to visit the state's natural areas. 

In exchange for 6-8 photos quarterly and posting about state parks, volunteer ambassadors will get free state park swag.

If interested in becoming a photo ambassador, fill out this application

