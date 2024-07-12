State police: Electrical system equipment damaged by gunfire in 14 incidents, $10,000 reward

A reward of nearly $10,000 is being offered for information on the gunshot damage of various electrical system equipment.

Michigan State Police says that 14 different incidents of transformers, regulators and other equipment are under investigation after taking gunfire.

The incidents have caused more than $250,000 in damages over the past year.

The Electric Co-op is offering an exact reward of $9,999 to anyone providing information that leads to the apprehension and conviction of the responsible party.

If you have any information regarding this individual, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP or submit a tip online HERE.