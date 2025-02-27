State police helicopter tracks down armed suspect on the run in Detroit

The Brief Video released by Michigan State Police shows helicopter Trooper 2 assisting Detroit police with an arrest on Tuesday night. The armed suspect was on the run through a neighborhood when DPD called in MSP for the assist with its eye in the sky. After the suspect was taken into custody, Trooper 2 backtracked and discovered where he threw his gun and holster.



Big picture view:

On Tuesday MSP's Trooper 2 was on patrol when it received a call that an armed suspect was fleeing at about 8:23 p.m.

Trooper 2 flew over the area and located the suspect running through a neighborhood. As the suspect was running, he threw an object on to the ground.

The suspect was taken into custody by Detroit Police without incident. The thrown item was located and was found to be an empty holster.

Trooper 2 backtracked the suspect's path and located his firearm.

"Great work by the crew of Trooper 2 and officers from DPD to get this armed suspect off the street." said 1st Lt. Mike Shaw. "Even more important was the use of technology on the aircraft to get the gun out of this neighborhood before a child could have found it."

The Source: Information for this story was taken from a X post by the Michigan State Police Second District.