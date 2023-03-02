State police say barricaded gunman situation is underway in Groveland Township

Michigan State Police are currently in negotiations with a barricaded gunman in the area of Grange Hall and Perryville Road in Groveland Township Thursday night.

Troopers are asking people to stay away from the area with negotiations underway after a driver had crashed into a ditch and run into the woods.

"The driver yelled to the trooper that he was hurt but armed with a gun and may possibly want to further hurt himself. Troopers and sergeants worked together with Oakland County units and began treating the situation as a barricaded gunman," MSP said.

Canine unites and state police helicopter Trooper 3 are at the scene contained within a perimeter.

