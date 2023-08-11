State police trooper and K9 rescue woman lost for days in corn maze after crash

A woman disappeared after a car crash in rural Livingston County -- and was missing for days in a cornfield.

But a Michigan State Police Trooper found her after an extensive search - just in time.

"Two steps in the corn and you’re disoriented, you have no idea where you’re at," said Trooper Jeff Schrieber.

Schrieber says that’s likely what happened to a woman he and his k-9 partner Woodson rescued on Tuesday.

The woman had been in a single-vehicle car accident and her family found her car on Sunday. She was nowhere to be found.

"I know there had been drones out, the fire department had been out searching, family members had been out searching," he said.

State police was contacted on Tuesday.

"I think it was around 84 degrees, humid, it was nasty out," Schrieber said.

They searched the massive cornfield for more than eight hours.

"So you’re going down the aisle of the corn, and the stalks are hitting you in the face," he said. "It feels like a piece of wire, it will just make cuts all over your face."

It was Woodsen who tracked down the missing woman.

"We went about three-quarters of a mile into the corn, and at that point in time, he picked up his head and he went about 75 more yards."

The 45-year-old woman was found unresponsive and was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

Schrieber says she likely got out of the car after she crashed — in hopes of getting help.

She has since been upgraded to stable condition.

The trooper is just thankful he and his partner found the missing woman — and says it’s a miracle she survived.



