State recalls vape cartridges for high levels of Vitamin E Acetate

The Marijuana Regulatory Agency issued a health and safety advisory bulletin today due to the recall of vape cartridges which failed laboratory testing - under the November 22, 2019 emergency rules - for high levels of vitamin E acetate.

All affected vape cartridges will have a label that indicates the license number of the marijuana facility and the METRC number assigned to the product in the statewide monitoring system.

This recall affects the following vape cartridges sold from Plan B Wellness - License PC-000137 - located at 20101 8 Mile RD, Detroit, MI 48219 from October 3, 2019 through November 22, 2019 and on January 16, 2020:

METRC # 1A405010000426A000000015: Savage Stick 1G Concentrate

METRC # 1A405010000426A000000743: 1g-Savage-Blackberry Kush Cartridge

METRC # 1A405010000426A000000744: 1g-Savage-GG#4 Cartridge

METRC # 1A405010000426A000000746: 1g- Savage-Runtz Cartridge

Patients or caregivers who have these affected medical marijuana products in their possession should return them to Plan B Wellness for proper disposal. Plan B Wellness must notify patients or caregivers that purchased these medical marijuana products of the recall.

Patients who have experienced symptoms after using these products should report their symptoms and product use to their physician.

Patients and caregivers are requested to report any adverse product reactions to the MRA via email: MRA-Enforcement@michigan.gov or via phone: 517-284-8599.