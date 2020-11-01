State Rep. Karen Whitsett: Kwame Kilpatrick being released from prison tomorrow

On Sunday, there were some unconfirmed reports that Detroit Former Mayor, Kwame Kilpatrick, will be released from prison on Monday. However, FOX 2 has not been able to confirm this.

The reports came from State Rep. Karen Whitsett, who alleged that her higher sources told her this information.

Back in May, Whitsett told FOX 2 that Kilpatrick will be released from prison due to COVID-19, but that was untrue.

Kilpatrick has served seven years of his 28-year sentence for corruption and racketeering in office. He served as mayor of Detroit from 2001 to 2008. He was sentenced in 2013 and has since lost his appeals.

Stay with FOX 2 as we try and get more information.

