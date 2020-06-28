State Rep. Tyrone Carter sits down with Hilary Golston and discuses COVID-19 surge

State Rep. Tyrone Carter representing the 6th House District in Michigan, which includes parts of Detroit, spoke with Fox 2’s Hilary Golston.

Rep. Carter not only survived Covid 19, but is speaking out about the potential obstacles to keeping numbers low in a city once labeled a hot spot.

Carter updates us on a bill that passed the Senate, to keep older people away from nursing homes. How will it do in the House and where does Carter stand on all this? The answers are in this interview.

