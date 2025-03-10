Expand / Collapse search

State suspends Hamtramck driving school

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  March 10, 2025 6:47am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

The Brief

    • Al-Baraka Driving School in Hamtramck is accused of not maintaining records.
    • The driving education school was suspended by the state on Friday.

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Violations led to a Hamtramck driving school being suspended by the Michigan Department of State (MDOS) last week.

According to a press release, Al-Baraka Driving School failed to maintain records and could not provide records when requested by MDOS.

Related

Real ID deadline approaching - What to know if you haven't updated your license
article

Real ID deadline approaching - What to know if you haven't updated your license

In May, Real IDs will be required to fly and enter federal facilities. Here's what that means, and what you have to do if you don't have one:

When MDOS went to the registered location of the driving school at 11405 Conant St., the business was closed and there were boards on the window. The business last posted on its Facebook page on Feb. 23.

An investigation into the violations is ongoing. Anyone impacted by the business' suspension is asked to contact MDOS at DriverEd@Michigan.gov or 517-241-6850.

The Source: The information is from a Michigan Department of State press release.

Watch FOX 2 News Live

Crime and Public SafetyHamtramck