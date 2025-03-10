State suspends Hamtramck driving school

The Brief Al-Baraka Driving School in Hamtramck is accused of not maintaining records. The driving education school was suspended by the state on Friday.



Violations led to a Hamtramck driving school being suspended by the Michigan Department of State (MDOS) last week.

According to a press release, Al-Baraka Driving School failed to maintain records and could not provide records when requested by MDOS.

When MDOS went to the registered location of the driving school at 11405 Conant St., the business was closed and there were boards on the window. The business last posted on its Facebook page on Feb. 23.

An investigation into the violations is ongoing. Anyone impacted by the business' suspension is asked to contact MDOS at DriverEd@Michigan.gov or 517-241-6850.