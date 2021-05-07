State won't count vaccinated kids 12 to 15 among benchmark

As the push continues to get Michiganders vaccinated, it will soon include 12 to 15-year-olds as the Food and Drug Administration prepares to authorize the Pfizer vaccine by early next week.

According to a report in the Detroit Free Press, the move comes as state officials say they will track vaccinations in this population but will not count them toward the state's benchmarks to reduce or eliminate Covid restrictions.

Some state residents are puzzled why.

"It doesn't make sense," said Mark Soltz. "If the idea is to get businesses back open to full capacity safely, I don't know why you would not count that segment."

Some residents tell FOX 2 they believe this population group of pre-teens and teens should be counted because of their involvement in community activities.

"They are going back to school, sports, summer camp, I think it's important to include them in that data," Promise Miles said.

It's that data that keeps pandemic safety restrictions like capacity limits in place, reducing them or eliminating them together.

FOX 2 reached out to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services but there was no one available for comment. FOX 2 also requested additional information on their policy and we are still waiting on a response

Some residents believe all Michiganders who are vaccinated, including 12 to 15 years old should be considered when state officials are deciding how to proceed with restrictions that impact all Michiganders

Miles, who works in a nursing home, believes adding the tweens to help reduce or eliminate restrictions could help her nursing home setting get back to normal.

"I want the facts I can handle the facts as an adult," Soltz

Advertisement

"Family contact means everything to the recovery process," Miles said. "And the fact that our patients have not been able to have family contact in over a year, it takes toll on their care."