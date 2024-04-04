State tobacco tax could expand to e-cigs, vape products to discourage young smokers

At the end of last year Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told FOX2's Tim Skubick that she was open to extending the state tobacco tax to e-cigarettes and flavored vaping products.

Now a state senate committee, for the first time, is poised to consider that move.

Just after she was elected, Whitmer tried to clamp down on the sale of flavored vaping products to young smokers but the courts eventually killed her effort.

Then, last December for the first time, she opened the door to hiking the state tobacco tax on e-cigarettes and vaping devices based in part on what one of her daughters told her.

"She was telling me that she has friends who are smoking cigarettes to get off of vaping," Whitmer told Skubick. "I'm open to it, Tim. Get the bill drafted, turned in, and we'll negotiate."

The bill is now drafted and awaiting its first hearing in a State Senate committee.

In 2020 the use of these products resulted in 2,800 hospitalizations for lung-related issues and 69 deaths in Michigan. The health department is spending $5 billion a year in health-related illnesses from tobacco.

Paul Steiner runs a coalition of 100 state public health departments which is strongly pushing lawmakers to pass these tax hikes.

But the U.S. tobacco industry has feverishly fought such efforts in other states to either water down the legislation or kill it outright.

Steiner reports that 62% of Michigan residents favor this tax hike.

"Many kids will either stop using or even better, not starting using in the first place saving many many lives over the years," he said.

He predicts that 50,000 Michigan residents including teens would stop smoking if the tax goes up.

That's only if state lawmakers put up the votes to do that.



