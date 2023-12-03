State troopers arrest pair sleeping in car with drug paraphernalia

article

At about 2 p.m. Dec. 2, Michigan State Police Troopers from the Traverse City post were called to a house in Pleasanton Township to pick up a known fugitive, who there were told was there.

When officers arrived at the house, they found a 30-year-old Benzonia woman and a 34- year-old Elberta man asleep inside a black sedan parked in the driveway.

Troopers knocked on the vehicle’s windows. Both people woke quickly, and complied with instructions to exit the vehicle where they were taken into custody for warrants.

Troopers observed drug paraphernalia in plain view, which led to a search of the vehicle. Numerous scraps of burnt aluminum foil, a plastic pipe with brown residue, several small butane torches, an empty clear corner baggie with brown residue, and a small clear plastic sleeve containing a brown powdery substance which tested positive for heroin were seized.

A container containing a small quantity of heroin was in a backpack belonging to the man.

Both suspects were arrested for possession of heroin and maintaining a drug house and lodged in the Manistee County Jail.

The woman had a felony drug possession warrant from Grand Traverse County and the man had three bench warrants from Benzie and Grand Traverse Counties.