State troopers fatally shoot suspect who drew gun on them during break-in call

A suspect was shot and killed by Michigan State Police after he drew a firearm on the west side of the state Monday.

The fatal shooting happened during an alleged breaking and entering call at 3 p.m. in Laketon Township, near Muskegon involving two troopers from the Grand Rapids MSP post. Neither trooper was injured.

Two troopers were dispatched to a breaking and entering call at 2002 Sugaridge Drive, where they confronted the suspect, who produced a gun.

"Once on scene, they observed and confronted a single male suspect as he exited the home. The suspect drew a firearm and both troopers drew and fired their firearm striking and killing the suspect," state police said in a statement. "Both have been placed on paid administrative leave, per department protocol, pending a full investigation."

