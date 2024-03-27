Steering wheel thieves target cars in Royal Oak

article

Royal Oak police are investigating a string of airbag thefts after four people reported that their steering wheels were stolen last week.

All the vehicles were Chevrolet Malibus, and in three out of the four crimes, the driver's side window was smashed.

The thefts were all reported between 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. March 20 in the 29000 block of Woodward, the 100 block of Tiffany, the 4300 block of Tonawanda, and the 100 block of Allenhurst.

Steering wheel thefts have been common in Metro Detroit for the past few years. Thieves take the steering wheels to get the airbags, which are then resold illegally.