Stellantis announces 570 new temporary layoffs amid UAW strike

Stellantis announced the temporary layoff of hundreds more workers on Monday.

The layoffs include 520 at the Trenton Engine Complex and in Indiana where 50 were laid off from the Kokomo Casting plant. The last day worked at both plants was Oct. 6.

Stellantis said the moves were due to storage constraints.

"As a consequence of the UAW strike action at the Toledo Assembly Complex (TAC), Stellantis has a total of 640 represented employees on temporary layoff," Stellantis said in a release. "Stellantis continues to closely monitor the impact of the UAW strike action on our manufacturing operation."

An economic assessment of the strike against Detroit automakers, now in its third week with tens of thousands of employees off the line, finds the labor dispute has cost the industry $5.5 billion.

The analysis comes with East Lansing-based Anderson Economic Group, which found the latest strike exceeded the UAW's dispute with GM in 2019, which lasted several weeks and led to $4 billion in losses.



