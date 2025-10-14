Stellantis to invest $13 billion to grow in the US, inclduing Metro Detroit

article

The Brief Stellantis announced plans to invest $13 billion to grow its business in the US. Stellantis said it plans to develop electric vehicles and large internal combustion engine SUVs that will be produced at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant. The Company will invest nearly $100 million to retool the facility.



Automotive giant Stellantis announced plans to invest $13 billion to grow its business in the United States, including in Michigan.

Big picture view:

The four-year plan is expected to increase the company's domestic manufacturing footprint in the US. The investment, announced by the automotive giant on Tuesday, is the largest in the company’s history and will support the introduction of five new vehicles and is expected to add more than 5,000 jobs at plants in Illinois, Ohio, Michigan and Indiana.

In Michigan, Stellantis said it plans to develop electric vehicles and large internal combustion engine SUVs that will be produced at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant beginning in 2028.

The company will invest nearly $100 million to retool the facility and the company says the new program will add more than 900 jobs at the plant.

Meanwhile, the next-generation Dodge Durango is expected to be built in Detroit.

What they're saying:

Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement on the news, saying:

"I am grateful to Stellantis for betting on Michigan once again, building on our work to bring more manufacturing back home. Over the last few years, Stellantis has expanded in Michigan, and we will continue working with them to make it easier to manufacture in Michigan by investing in workforce development, cutting red tape, incentivizing R&D, and increasing government efficiency."

Production will begin in 2028.

Dig deeper:

Other projects around the country include:

Belvidere, Illinois, plant to reopen for production of two new Jeep vehicles

All-new midsize truck to be assembled in Toledo, Ohio

Kokomo, Indiana, facilities to produce all-new GMET4 EVO engine

Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE: