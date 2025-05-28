Stellantis names Antonio Filosa as new CEO after search

article

Antonio Filosa, a 25-year veteran of company, has been named the new CEO of Stellantis.

Filosa will assume the position on June 23.

The backstory:

The automaker launched a search for its new leader after Carlos Tavares abruptly resigned late last year.

Stellantis Executive Chairman John Elkann led a Special Committee of the Board as it searched both internally and externally for the next CEO, eventually settling on someone with decades of experience with the company.

"Antonio’s deep understanding of our company, including its people who he views as our core strength, and of our industry equip him perfectly for the role of Chief Executive Officer in this next and crucial phase of Stellantis’ development," Elkann said. "I have worked closely with Antonio over the past six months during which time his responsibilities have increased, and his strong and effective leadership spanning both North and South America at a moment of unprecedented challenge have confirmed the excellent qualities he brings to the role. Together with the entire Board, I look forward to working with him."

Dig deeper:

Filosa has served as the CEO of both Sellantis North and South America. While overseeing the South American sector, he took the FIAT brand to the market leading position and then significantly grew the Peugeot, Citroën, Ram, and Jeep brands, according to a press release announcing the selection.

Last December, he was promoted to the CEO of Stellantis Americas, where he has worked to reduce excessive dealership inventory, reorganize the leadership team, and more.

"It is my great honor to be named the CEO of this fantastic Company," Filosa said. "I am grateful to our Chairman, John Elkann, and to the members of our Board for their leadership, particularly in these recent months, and for the confidence they have placed in me to lead our business during this pivotal time for our industry. I have always been inspired by the immense talent, passion and commitment of our people at Stellantis and the power of trusting our teams to achieve excellence. We have the world’s best and most iconic brands in automotive history and an over 100-year heritage of innovation. That legacy, combined with our relentless dedication to giving our customers the products and services they love, will continue to be key to our success."