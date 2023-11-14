Stellantis offers buyout packages to 6,400 salaried employees

Stellantis is offering buyout packages to thousands of its non-union workers.

The company said Monday it was offering buy-outs to 6,400 non-bargaining U.S. employees, which is about half of the company's total work population.

The "necessary structural actions" the company said it was taking was to protect its operations.

"As we prepare for the transition to electric vehicles, Stellantis announced today that it will offer a voluntary separation package to assist those non-represented employees who would like to separate or retire from the Company to pursue other interests with a favorable package of benefits," said Stellantis in a statement.

It also mentioned it planned on launching eight new electric vehicles as part of its Dare Forward 2030 strategy.

Stellantis recently had workers return to the assembly lines after a UAW-wide strike inflicted billions of dollars on the industry. Stellantis was the second automaker to reach a tentative agreement with the union.

The negotiations also included a monumental investment into U.S. operations by the company to the tune of $19 billion.