UAW's Fain reveals details of Stellantis tentative agreement: 'We made them invest'

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain spoke about the tentative agreement with Stellantis Thursday night - celebrating historic gains.

The new agreement has a 25 percent wage increase which Vice President Rich Boyer said, is greater than the 23 percent wage increase from 2001 to 2022 combined. Cost of living increases were also met for both salaried and hourly workers, he added.

"When COLA is added in, we estimate that our wages will increase by 33 percent," Boyer said.

The UAW estimates starting wages for production workers will increase by 67 percent from $18.04 to $30.10 per hour combined with COLA. The top wages will increase by 33 percent from $31.77 to $42.44 an hour.

All UAW members receive a $5,000 ratification bonus, which Fain called a "pot-sweetener."

"The economic gains of this contract are so incredible that some company analysts and pundits have tried to spread fear that the Big Three will try to walk away from their product commitments," Fain said. "That is why we made it a top priority to win the right to strike over plant closings, outsourcing of existing core jobs, and product and investment commitments. These are historic wins that will give us an unprecedented power to fight back against plant closures and job loss."

Stellantis had a plan to cut jobs up to 5,000 deep and shrink its footprint, Fain said. Under the agreement job cuts were stopped, as well as 5,000 jobs added.

"And the right to strike means we can protect these jobs with our most powerful tool," Fain said. "We forced the company to change course in places like Trenton Engine and Toledo Machining where they wanted to cut - we made them invest."

A plant was also reopened under the deal - Belvidere Assembly Plant in Illinois.

Fain said another gain is that the lower wage tier at Mopar has been eliminated. Some workers at Mopar will be getting up to a 76 percent raise immediately, moving to the production level wage scale.

Temporary workers were also a focus of the deal, the union president said - adding that for years they were treated "like dirt."

"At Stellantis we won the immediate conversion of thousands of temps to full-time upon ratification," Fain said. "The rest of the curent temp workers will be converted when they achieve 9 months. Going forward no one will remain a temp for more than nine months before getting flipped to full-time."

Fain said that the expiration date of the new agreement is set for April 30, 2028 with Stellantis.

"Thats why we went into bargaining with Stellantis and demanded an expiration date of April 30th, 2028," Fain said. "Our goal is to come back to the table in 2028 a much stronger union a much louder union. and a much larger union."

