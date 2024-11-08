The Brief Expansing public transit in Wayne County has been named a top priority by county executive Warren Evans Working with lawmakers in Lansing, a bill would take the first step in helping officials come up with a regional plan for Southeast Michigan 17 communities in Wayne County have opted out of the current transit network, which includes the SMART bus system



Lawmakers will soon move forward with a plan to expand public transit in Wayne County this month, starting with a vote in November that would amend the state law that created the governing body that oversees transportation.

In what's expected to be a multi-year process, the first step is modifying a state law that removes the option for communities to opt out of paying for public transit programs like the SMART regional bus system.

"The bill is drafted. Right now, we're working to build consensus," Rep. Alabas Farhat told FOX 2 earlier this year.

County executive Warren Evans has called the current law a "dinosaur of the past" and that updating it is "critical to growth" in Wayne County.

Of the 43 cities and townships in the county, 17 do not pay for public transit. That means someone in Dearborn, who does pay for transit, can't get on a bus on Michigan Avenue and travel to Canton Township, which does not pay for transit.

This patchwork of available transit has also prevented Wayne County from strategizing a larger regional transit plan with other Southeast Michigan counties like Oakland and Macomb counties.

"It's kind of ridiculous," Evans said. "We spend tons of money on workforce development, we spend money on health care and health services, and then we prevent people from getting to them."

Oakland County ended its opt-out function in 2022 using its own ballot proposal. Before then, transit gaps in the suburbs meant bus routes on Woodward Avenue or Grand River were fragmented, preventing people from accessing popular destinations like Twelve Oaks Mall.

For Wayne County to follow in the footsteps of Oakland and Macomb - counties that don't allow its communities to opt out of public transit - the first step is amending Public Act 196.

Farhat's bill would update the 1986-era law to remove the ability for local municipalities to opt-out. The bill is written so only Wayne County would be impacted if it was approved by the legislature.

Deputy Wayne County Executive Assad I. Turfe said in a statement his department was "thrilled" to be behind updating the law, calling it a "significant step" toward making transit available to residents.

"This initiative is especially impactful for seniors, job seekers, and individuals with disabilities, as it will enhance mobility, open up new opportunities, and improve overall quality of life. By prioritizing inclusive and accessible transit, we are committed to creating a community where everyone can move freely and efficiently, fostering a more connected and equitable Wayne County."

There would also be conversations between Wayne County officials and agencies like the Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT), the Regional Transit Authority (RTA), and SMART to come up with a regional framework for the rest of Southeast Michigan.

From there, a proposal would be placed on the county ballot in an upcoming election for voters to decide on expanding public transit.

That framework along with reliable funding could also lay the groundwork for building even bigger transit networks with the help of the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve (SOAR) Fund, which finances large-scale economic projects.