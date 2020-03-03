Sterling Heights couple dead in murder-suicide, police say

According to police in Sterling Heights, a man and woman were found shot to death inside their condo on Shadywood Drive Monday with the man having a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers were called to the 14000 block of Shadywood Drive where the woman was found without a pulse. It happened around 5 p.m. Monday and Joe Strong was one of the neighbors who watched things unfold.

"It's a sad situation. it's unfortunate. I mean, it's something you don't see every day and you definitely don't see it in this community," Joe said.

A neighbor found the woman lying in a pool of blood in her own doorway without a pulse when police arrived. Investigators announced Tuesday morning that her husband was also found dead. Police said he shot himself.

They've identified them as Elizabeth and Herman McKalpain. Herman was 66, Elizabeth was 67.

Authorities have not said how Elizabeth died but stress there was no danger to the public.

"They kind of kept to themselves really didn't do nothing," Gary Strong said. "I used to talk to her all the time when I was walking around here in the summertime. She was a really nice lady."

If anyone has information contact the Sterling Heights Investigations Bureau at 586-446-2825.