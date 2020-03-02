Sterling Heights police investigate woman's 'suspicious' death inside home

Sterling Heights police are investigating a woman's death inside her home Monday.

Officers were dispatched to the 14000 block of Shadywood Drive on a suspicious circumstance and found the woman dead inside the residence. Police have not confirmed if there was more than one person inside the residence or if a suspect is being sought.

At about 5 p.m. a neighbor made the discovery of a woman dead lying in the doorway of a home and called 911.

Detectives are at the scene while police say there is no danger to the public at this time. Police told FOX 2 that the scene was "contained."

If anyone has information contact the Sterling Heights Investigations Bureau at 586-446-2825.