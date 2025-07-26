Sterling Heights police seeking person who is beating on, kicking residents doors

article

The Sterling Heights Police Department is seeking the public's help to identify a person who has been pounding on and kicking doors in the area of 19 MIle and Ryan Road.

According to police, the person has upset several residents, who are unsure if he is trying to break into their homes, or is just beating on the doors.

In at least one of these instances, he kicked the door and caused damage to it.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Kitchen with the Sterling Heights Police Department at (586) 446-2946.