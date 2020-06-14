Sterling Heights police arrest suspect connected to fatal shooting

Sterling Heights police have confirmed that a suspect is in custody after being connected to a fatal shooting that happened Saturday evening.

Police say at around 9:15, officers were dispatched to the 38000 block of Mound Road for reports of shots fired.

Upon arriving, officers located a man in his 30s dead with gunshot wounds.

As of right now, the Sterling Heights Detective Bureau is investigating, and authorities say there is no imminent danger to the public.

No information on specific charges that the suspect will face.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.

