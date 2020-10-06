Sterling Heights Police save man attempting suicide live on Facebook

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

Sterling Heights Police saved a man's life after he was attempting suicide Friday afternoon.

A Sterling Heights Police officer saved a man's life after his brother called 911 to report him trying to take his own life.

Police were called a little before 3 p.m. on Saturday to a report of a man live-streaming his attempted suicide on Facebook Live. The stream showed the man was in a heavily wooded area and police tracked down a general location using his phone GPS.

Officer Shawn Birch was the first to show up as it is his patrol area. He was quickly able to find the location and was met by witnesses.

He ultimately found the man in the woods and was able to save the man.

Advertisement

More officers arrived on the scene and the man regained consciousness and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Sterling Heights Police credit officer Birch's quick actions for saving the man's life.

-----------------------

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.