Sterling Heights suspects accused of painting swastikas on a fence set to appear in court

The Brief Two men from out of state have been arrested for allegedly spray-painting hate symbols on a residential fence. The suspects were identified as two 19-year-olds from Idaho and South Carolina. The arraignment will take place Tuesday.



Police have arrested two men accused of spray-painting hate symbols on the fence of someone's home in Sterling Heights over the weekend.

What they're saying:

Sterling Heights police say on April 19, just before 1 a.m., officers were called to the 11000 block of Shetland Court on a report of two men spray-painting a residential fence. When they arrived, police say they found the two men and arrested them, also recovering spray paint, knives and marijuana.

The fence was covered in swastikas and hateful messages, according to police.

The suspects were identified as two 19-year-olds from out of state. One from Idaho and the other from South Carolina. They were placed behind bars in Macomb County.

Several swastikas were painted on multiple properties in Sterling Heights Sunday morning.

"Acts like these have no place in our community," Sterling Heights police wrote in a press release. "Sterling Heights is proud to be one of the most diverse and welcoming communities in Michigan and is committed to protecting public safety and building a community where every person feels they belong and are respected and safe."

What's next:

The arraignment will take place Tuesday, likely with charges of malicious destruction of property and hate crimes.

An investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to call 586-446-2850.

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