Sterling Heights water main break leaves several dozen homes without water

The Brief Around 30-40 homes are without water due to a water main break in Sterling Heights. Crews fixing that break said there have been six water main breaks reported around the city. This stretch of frigid weather has been leading to a spike in busted water mains around Metro Detroit.



A water main break in Sterling Heights has left around 30-40 homes without water.

On Tuesday, the busted main in the area of Denoter and Memphis, near Clinton River Road, led to street flooding. As of early Wednesday, the water is gone, but an icy, slushy mess remains on the road.

Crews have isolated the break, and are now working to repair it. That repair is expected to take four to six hours.

Workers said six water main breaks have been reported around the city.

Big picture view:

The frigid stretch Southeast Michigan has been dealing with is fueling a spike in water main breaks.

Detroit was dealing with around 50 water main breaks around the city, including several that left neighborhoods a sheet of ice. Gary Brown, the director of Detroit's Water and Sewerage Department, told FOX 2 that the water main breaks are the resale of frigid temperatures and shifting ground.

"This is historic, regionally, to have this deep of a freeze for this long of a period of time," Brown said.