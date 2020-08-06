Steven Van Zandt hosting Detroit road show to raise funds for Teach Rock

Steven Van Zandt is back in Detroit with a special online show that pays tribute to the city.

The Detroit show is Thursday, August 8 at 8 p.m., with special guests Alice Cooper, Martha Reeves and more. You can hear more about the show in an interview with Van Zandt in the video player below.

"We just started doing [the show] a few weeks ago. "We wanted to do a quick four shows for our foundation, The Rock and Roll Forever Foundation which has a music history curriculum that is going out to all the teachers, 200 lessons online at Teachrock.org and it goes out and it goes out to all the teachers which comes in very handy with this pandemic because we were already online. We have over 30,000 teachers registered using it and it's all free and all the music is licensed so it's a wonderful thing for teachers and we do a little bit of a fundrasing with these first four shows and we decided to do like a roadshow, a virtual road show, we'll go one city to another city. We started in Cleveland two weeks ago and tonight is Detroit and from here we go to Philadelphia maybe, I don't even know," he said.

The road shows feature musicians that helped make each city great, as well as some teachers in the area.

The show will be streaming at TeachRock.org/roadshow.