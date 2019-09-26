'Still not giving up' as day 11 of UAW-GM strike draws to close

Negotiations went very late Thursday night but still, no deal.

A United Auto Workers Union spokesperson says the two sides are divided on some major issues on the 11th day of the strike.

"(We're) just riding it out, we are not giving up," said Tae Crump, a GM employee.

While the UAW spokesperson who talked to FOX 2 wouldn't elaborate on specifics, wages and healthcare are big concerns for UAW members.

Speaking of health care, GM announced on Thursday that it would restore health care benefits for striking workers for the duration of the strike. Employees were relieved to hear the news.

"I was happy - they took it away, when they restored it, I said hey, that's a weight off your shoulders," Crump said. "I know I can have my healthcare back."

With week 2 of the strike coming to a close, questions linger about the timetable.

Advertisement

"Right now the expectation is to be out here next week," said Celso Duque, GM employee. "We're hoping that it gets settled this week, but if we have to stay out next week we will."

Meanwhile striking workers are no longer getting a paycheck. Strike pay is just $250 a week before taxes.

"It gets tight, simple as that," Crump said.

People on the picket line say the UAW leadership told them to prepare for a possible strike long before it actually happened.

"I didn't even think we were really going to honestly strike," Crump said. "The intention was in the plant but we didn't honestly think we would strike - especially for 11 days."

"We want to go back to work but we won't go back until we get a contract," said Duque.