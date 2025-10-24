Stolen ambulance carrying patient and paramedic crashes in Northville Township

article

The Brief A stolen ambulance crashed in Northvilel Township on Friday afternoon. A paramedic and patient were both in the ambulance when it was stolen. Police pursued the ambulance until it crashed at 8 Mile and Beck.



A person involved in a crash in Novi Friday afternoon stole an ambulance before colliding with another vehicle, crashing again.

The ambulance had a patient and paramedic in the back of the vehicle when it was stolen, according to the company.

Everyone involved in the second crash is expected to be okay.

Big picture view:

Around 3:25 p.m. a Medstar paramedic crew was treating multiple patients at a three-car crash in Novi when one of those involved in the accident stole the ambulance.

The fled police with people in the back of the ambulance.

As police pursued, they received communication about the Medstar ambulance's location. The stolen vehicle traveled several miles before crashing into a second vehicle in Northville Township.

It caught fire, according to a news release from the ambulance company. Footage of the vehicle showed damage to its front.

The paramedic, original patient, the victim injured in the second crash, as well as the suspect were all taken to Henry Ford Providence Hospital in Novi with non-life-threatening injuries.

The ambulance is a total loss.

"We are grateful for the safety of our crew, the response of our partner agencies, and the bystanders who helped," said Kolby Miller, Medstar CEO. "We are working with Novi and Northville Police Departments in the investigation."