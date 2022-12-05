Stolen handgun found during traffic stop in Clinton Township

article

A traffic stop for a car with no plates turned into the recovery of a stolen firearm by Michigan State Police over the weekend.

The 33-year-old driver was on I-94 in Clinton Township Sunday morning when he was pulled over for driving without a license plate. Police soon after learned the vehicle was unregistered and didn't have insurance.

It's driver, identified as a Detroit man. was then asked if there were any weapons in the car.

Police found a 9 mm Springfield automatic handgun in the driver's side door pocket.

MORE: Dearborn man harassed families at Bloomfield Township daycare, police say

A records check by police revealed the driver did not have a concealed pistol license. The gun was also discovered to have been stolen.

The suspect was later taken to jail for review of charges.