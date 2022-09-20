Stoney Creek High School evacuated Tuesday; Rochester Police say no active threat

Police are at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills on Tuesday after a threat was made, authorities said.

The Rochester Community Schools district said just after 1 p.m. that the school has been cleared, and there are no threats. No students are being released.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, was being evacuated around 12:25 p.m. as a precaution, and there was not believed to be an active threat. The Rochester Police Department reiterated, saying in a social media post that there is no active shooter and there are no known injuries.

Police checked buildings. According to the district, an alarm sounded at 11:48 a.m. indicating the building was in lockdown. The source of this alarm is under investigation.

As a precaution, Hart Middle School and Hugger and North Hill Elementary Schools were placed on lockdown. Those lockdowns have since been lifted.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.