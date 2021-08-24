Storms on the way as severe weather rolls through SE Michigan

A line of severe thunderstorms are rolling through southeastern Michigan tonight powered by heat and humidity.

Through the next several hours a storm system over Lansing and Flint right now is coming our way. A small storm cluster passed through around 8 p.m. with a larger line of cells coming later tonight.

A Flash Flood Advisory has been issued for Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties until 11:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service says the large storm system is moving at about 40 miles per hour with 60-mile per-hour wind gusts.

Derek Kevra says the threat of severe storms will stick around overnight into Wednesday morning, We may get a few breaks in Metro Detroit, but the spotty storms will be off and on.

Overnight will be a high of 72 with humidity, while Wednesday's high will be 92 with a heat index at about 100 degrees with extreme heat.

Storm chances will be happening through Sunday - with highs of 89 Thursday and Friday of 86.

