$1 million of Jeep Wagoneers stolen in SUV heist by teens from Warren plant

A broken security fence show the aftermath of 10 high-priced Jeep Wagoneers worth nearly a million dollars combined were stolen. Warren police say all the suspects were kids under 18.

The snapshots show the trail of damage from the latest high-priced vehicle heist in Metro Detroit. Warren police say at 3 a.m. Monday, thieves crashed a Dodge Ram through the Warren Stamping Plant fence.

They stole 10 Grand Wagoneers - which start at about $93,000 each, before sunrise.

"You wonder what kids are doing out at that hour in the morning, you wonder where they should be and what they should be doing," said Lt. John Gajewski, Warren police.

Back at the crime scene, the Stamping Plant put semi-trucks in place to block the hole left by the suspects. A couple of security SUVs were also on patrol.

Gajewski says the theft of Wagoneers is rare compared to some other vehicles. Shortly after the crime, officers recovered two vehicles.

Detroit police found two more Wagoneers during the day on Monday. The Macomb Auto Theft Unit is still investigating.

"Obviously, our goal is prevention," Gajewski said. "We don’t want any any crimes. we don’t want any theft and in these particular cases the group involved are usually fairly organized. So we work with Chrysler security but also our state and local partners to identify the root cause and see what is going on."

FOX 2: "Is it possible this is tied to a bigger or much larger organization at work in Southeast Michigan?"

"It is certainly possible," Gajewski said. "You know many times, we do find during investigations that suspects who are involved in thefts of motor vehicles oftentimes are involved in other crimes - whether it is additional theft, business break-ins or robberies so that nexus is definitely something we’re investigating."

Investigators did not want to discuss any evidence involving surveillance cameras at this time.

If you were out in the early morning hours Monday and saw any Wagoneers in this area, police want to hear from you. Contact Warren police at 586-574-4700.