Storms pass through SE Michigan, Macomb County hit hardest with outages, downed trees

Heavy storms rolled through Metro Detroit, with the strongest impact felt in Macomb County Tuesday.

DTE Energy reported about 15,000 outages with numerous in the northern suburbs including Macomb - where Chesterfield Township was hit hard.

Noah Rosetti was there along Sass Road in Chesterfield Township when Mother Nature decided to throw down.

"It definitely was not a normal day," said Rosetti. "The wind started blowing up our front yard. Like our flowerpot started hitting our window. I was really shocked, so I go outside and I saw these dangling down and I heard something starting to crack. I looked over to the left and the tree was falling."

"I looked out my window and it was like a wind shear. I said, oh my gosh a tornado," said one woman. "No it was a wind shear."

"So I grabbed my phone," Rosetti said. "The tree started smoking up but the rain stopped the fire from like going up and then I tried calling my mom. I didn’t really have good service so then she started freaking out."

Naturally there would be no driving on Sass just off of 23 Mile Road as utility crews rushed in to get control of the situation. Those who handle tree removal did stop by to get a glimpse at the business potential.

"We have to make sure that the wires are dead, and then we can come in and remove the debris and the trees off the power lines that are dead," said one man. "Edison does that first, and then the private company comes in and does it afterward."

Now there’s the matter of getting power restored to the several thousand customers in the dark. But neighbors say no sweat, they’ve been here before.

"It seems like we have a lot of storms. We are always the first township to go without power so it’s old hat to me," she said. "I’m always prepared."



