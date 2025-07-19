Storms possible Saturday across Southeastern Michigan

The Brief Storms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening across Southeastern Michigan. Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Damaging winds will be a primary threat, with some storms producing large hail and even an isolated tornado.



Saturday will start off cooler, with morning temperatures in the 60s and plenty of sunshine. Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day, leading to a chance of storms by the afternoon. Temperatures will reach around 80 degrees by noon.

Timeline:

According to the National Weather Service, isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. All of Southeast Michigan is under a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather.

The NWS reports that damaging winds will be the primary threat, though some storms may also produce large hail and even an isolated tornado.

Looking Ahead:

Sunday will begin with some morning clouds but is expected to stay mostly dry, with gradual clearing and temperatures hovering in the low 80s.

