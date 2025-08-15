Stream Berkley CruiseFest live as Woodward Dream Cruise kicks off

This year is the 30th Woodward Dream Cruise, bringing out both classic and unique cars from across the country.

As the cars and viewers arrive and fill Woodward Ave., there's a lot of excitement in Oakland County.

Before that, at 6:30 p.m., classic cars will roll down 12 Mile for the Berkley CruiseFest.

12 Mile is closed between Woodward Ave to Greenfield and Coolids will be closed at 12 Mile at 6 p.m.

Cars will then start lining up and then head west from Woodward and ending at Ellwood, just before Greenfield Ave.

From 6:30 to 7:30, you can stream the Berkley CruiseFest LIVE for free on this page and on FOX LOCAL.

Stream them on your phone or connected TV with the FOX LOCAL app.

It's completely free!

When is the Woodward Dream Cruise?

From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Aug. 16, the official Woodward Dream Cruise will be going on, featuring thousands of cars and tens of thousands of people congregating around the roadway.

Where does the Woodward Dream Cruise take place?

Nine cities participate in the Woodward Dream Cruise, starting in Ferndale just north of Eight Mile and traveling north all the way to Pontiac and the Woodward Loop.

Also participating in the event are Pleasant Ridge, Huntington Woods, Berkley, Royal Oak, Birmingham, Bloomfield Hills, and Bloomfield Township.

How to learn more about the Woodward Dream Cruise

The Woodward Dream Cruise is a unique party in Southeast Michigan and it requires a lot of planning – like where to park to see your favorite cars. Check out this guide for everything you need to know.