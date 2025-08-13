Woodward Dream Cruise: Times, parking, events, and more to know for the 30th cruise

The Brief The Woodward Dream Cruise is this weekend and many of the same experiences that are part of the event will be back in action. This is the 30th anniversary of the roving car show, which spans nine communities in Oakland County, from Ferndale to Pontiac. This year's cruise will take place Saturday, Aug. 16, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.



While many pieces of the event are the same as in previous years, there are a few differences to watch out for. Take a look at our guide below for everything to know about the cruise.

When is the Woodward Dream Cruise?

From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Aug. 16, the official Woodward Dream Cruise will be going on, featuring thousands of cars and tens of thousands of people congregating around the roadway.

Where does the Woodward Dream Cruise take place?

Nine cities participate in the Woodward Dream Cruise, starting in Ferndale just north of Eight Mile and traveling north all the way to Pontiac and the Woodward Loop.

Also participating in the event are Pleasant Ridge, Huntington Woods, Berkley, Royal Oak, Birmingham, Bloomfield Hills, and Bloomfield Township.

Where do I park?

While street parking surrounds Woodward Avenue, it will be tough to find a spot with a million people traveling to the event. The best places to target are city parking lots. That includes:

Birmingham - N. Old Woodward Parking Structure, Park Street Parking Structure, Peabody Parking Structure, Pierce Parking Structure, Chester Parking Structure. However, repairs are underway at the Chester garage and parking is restricted.

Ferndale - Parking is available at various parking lots, along the streets, as well as "The Dot", which has 377 spaces in a garage just south of Nine Mile.

Pontiac - Various municipal lots. The website ParkMobile outlines all the available lots for public parking.

Royal Oak - Using the Sntry Mobile app, visitors can find metered parking around the city. Coins and credit cards are also available to pay for parking.

The Dream Cruise also has a helpful Facebook page that offers parking information, which can be found here.

Woodward Dream Cruise merchandise

One way to memorialize the dream cruise is with clothing and other fun swag. There will be an online store as well as tent stations stretching from Ferndale to Pontiac.

The link to merchandise can be found here.

As for tent locations, use this list below:

Berkley, Corner of West 12 Mile Rd. @ Woodward Ave (August 15 & 16)

Birmingham, Kinkos, 33100 Woodward Ave (August 16)

Birmingham, Speedway, south of west Maple Mile Rd. at Woodward (August 15 and 16)

Ferndale, Nine Mile Rd, east of Woodward Ave (August 15 & 16)

Royal Oak, Memorial Park, East of Woodward, north of 13 Mile Rd (August 15 & 16)

Royal Oak, Zoe’s Restaurant – 25994 Woodward Ave (August 15 & 16)

Royal Oak, Sherwin Williams – 27958 Woodward Ave (August 15 & 16)

Royal Oak, CVS Pharmacy, 30900 Woodward Ave (August 15 & 16)

Pleasant Ridge, 23925 Woodward Ave, west of Woodward Ave, south of I-696 (August 16)

Woodward Dream Cruise events:

Each city has its own events going on throughout the weekend. Check out the list below:

Berkley

Friday, August 15:

6:30 PM – 7:30 PM: CruiseFest Classic Car Parade , On West 12 Mile Rd., between Coolidge and Greenfield Rd.

7:30 PM – 11:00 PM: 12 Mile Rd Street Concert, Movie, other Activities.

All Day: Official Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise Tent, W. 12 Mile Rd at Woodward Avenue

Saturday, August 16:

All Day: Official Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise Tent, W. 12 Mile Rd at Woodward Avenue

Birmingham

Saturday, August 16:

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM: Birmingham Cruise

South Old Woodward from Maple to Lincoln

Classic Car Show, Interactive Sponsor Displays, Retail and Food Vendors

All Day: Official Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise Tent

Ferndale

Friday, August 15:

Saturday, August 16

Royal Oak

Friday, August 15:

12:00 PM – 7:00 PM: Performance Park Classic Car Show

All Day: Official Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise Tent, Vendors and Food Court

Saturday, August 16:

10:00 AM – 7:00 PM: Performance Park Classic Car Show

ALL DAY: Official Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise Tent, Vendors and Food Court

Pleasant Ridge

Saturday, August 16:

ALL DAY: Official Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise Tent, Woodward and Oakland Park Blvd.

Pontiac

Saturday, August 16:

North Saginaw Block Party, Downtown Pontiac

Getting to the dream cruise

While driving to the Woodward Dream Cruise may be the first option for visitors, finding parking could become a tricky task with the expected volume of people attending.

An easier option might be the SMART buses that will take riders anywhere. All rides on SMART buses along Woodward will be free on Saturday. For more information on times and locations, check out SMART's website here.